Reward for missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen doubles to $50,000

The Army initially offered a $15,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts, but it has since increased the reward to up to $25,000.

“We are completely committed to finding Vanessa and aggressively going after every single piece of credible information and every lead in this investigation,” Chris Grey, spokesman for Army CID said in a statement released Monday. “We will not stop until we find Vanessa.”

The $25,000 was matched by the prominent Latino civil rights organization, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), on Tuesday.

“This young lady put on the uniform to serve our country. The least we can do is find out where she is now and what we can do to help her,” LULAC National President Domingo Garcia said during a virtual news conference Tuesday. The search for Guillen, who’s of Hispanic descent, has captured the eye of both local and national a-listers. Houston rapper Baby Bash vowed to add an additional $5,000 to the reward in a Facebook post last week. And actress Salma Hayek pledged to put Guillen’s photo on her Instagram stories each day until she’s found. Allegations of sexual harassment Before Guillen went missing, she had informed her family that she had been sexually harassed by certainly one of her sergeants at Fort Hood, according to the website her family set up to promote the search. She did not identify the sergeant. “We have to take a deep dive on this case to find Vanessa but to get to the bottom of anything that may be going on at Fort Hood,” Texas Rep. Sylvia Garcia said in Tuesday’s news conference. “These allegations of sexual assault, that is not the first time we hear of allegations of sexual assault in the armed services.” The Army CID, however, said it has found “no credible information or report” that Guillen was sexually assaulted or that her case is connected to the disappearance of Gregory Wedel-Morales, another soldier who went missing a year ago while driving his car in Killeen, Texas. Last seen wearing a black t-shirt Guillen, an exclusive first class, was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and purple fitness-type pants, according to the Army CID. Her car keys, room key, identification card and wallet were later found in the armory room where she was working earlier that day. Guillen is described as 5 feet 2 inches, 126 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to the Army CID statement. She has tattoos of a cross with a flower on her behalf left arm, a flower also on her behalf left arm and a mountain with a circle on her upper left shoulder, according to her family’s website. Officials ask that you aren’t information regarding her whereabouts call the Army CID special agents or military police.

