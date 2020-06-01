Revived England-Australia Ashes series cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic | Rugby League News





England’s Gareth Widdop is tackled by Matt Gillett of Australia throughout the 2017 Rugby League World Cup ultimate

England’s three-match Ashes series with Australia has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The video games had been due to happen in England in October and November, with the competitors being revived after a 17-year absence.

Both the Rugby Football League (RFL) and its Australian counterparts will deal with finishing their home membership competitions – though talks have already begun a couple of series in 2022.

On the announcement, RFL chief govt Ralph Rimmer mentioned: “We make this announcement with nice reluctance and disappointment, as we had been wanting ahead a lot to welcoming the Kangaroos for the revival of the Ashes in 2020 – and the prospect of the series had captured the creativeness of our gamers, broadcast and business companions, supporters and media alike.

“However the present circumstances have had a seismic influence on rugby league, as on all different sports activities, and all of us now want to give so as to discover options for the larger and long term good of the sport.

Ralph Rimmer has been making an attempt to discover a resolution to save the Ashes series for the reason that outbreak

“After common discussions with the ARLC over the previous few months, mixed with these inside our home competitions, we’ve concluded the correct factor to do for the sport as a complete is to make this resolution now.

“It will have a considerable impact on the finances of rugby league here in England, as we were banking on a significant boost from Australia’s first full tour since 2003.”

The information comes after the federal government supplied a £16m emergency mortgage to the RFL at the beginning of May to be break up amongst golf equipment, who can apply for a slice of the money to maintain them.

No Super League video games have been performed since March 15 due to the pandemic with golf equipment but to finalise plans to restart the 2020 season.

However, it might return in the midst of August with the league additionally setting a goal of taking part in in entrance of followers once more as quickly as October.