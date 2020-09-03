Revised Constitution model proposes ‘broader scope’ of presidential authority – expert – Armenian News

David Sargsyan

The draft constitutional reforms propose systems for broadening the powers of the president and the National Assemby, calling rather for clear- cut treatments to restrict the prime minister’s authority, states Daniel Ioannisyan, a member of the federal government panel elaborating the modifications to the fundamental law.

In an interview with ArmNews TELEVISION Channel, the expert dismissed the issues over the Supreme Court development as the “central theme” on their commission’s program.

In his words, the brand-new Constitution ought to support the parliamentary model while approving broadened powers to the chosen president.

“Whenever the parliament itself [is vested with the authority] to elect the president, it is interested to elect someone will ‘poor’ oversight capacities. A president elected by the people will be able to oversee the parliament’s work and appoint judges,” he included.