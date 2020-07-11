Review: ‘HOW ARE WE’ – Tokenized Performance Art Film

As Cointelegraph reported, early in the day this week a quarantine-inspired performance art film called HOW ARE WE was hashed and minted right into a non-fungible token on the Ethereum blockchain. The project also minted another number of fungible HOW tokens and distributed these amongst the film’s contributors.

The rights to the job are now controlled by the key token holder, although mechanisms are in spot to ensure that any change of ownership will even reward the holders of the HOW tokens. The entire value of the original sale will soon be distributed involving the contributors, with 10% of the value of any future sales going the same way.

As a concept for tokenizing art, proving legitimacy and ownership and providing ongoing rewards for the initial artists, it’s a tantalizing glimpse of a potential blockchain-enabled future for the art world…

… but is HOW ARE WE any good as art?

A smorgasbord of performance art

The film contains 15 split performance art clips, every one of which is 90 seconds long. The individual artists devised and shot a performance inspired by the quarantine conditions imposed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As each piece has been created in isolation, styles vary wildly, from movement focused works to spoken word and character portrayals and more abstract and esoteric clips.

We see performers writhe, dance, emote and move. One man lets a small number of glittering confetti be taken by the wind in slow motion, while another plays tennis against a wall to while background audio of sirens plays.

A woman drowns under a sea of her very own making, while another holds a Zoom call with various cases of herself in a remote garden. Some sheets move while distorted childlike voices play in the background, plus one clip is really a shot of a dozing dog.

Something for (almost) everyone

Obviously, performance art may be pretty divisive and is unquestionably not for everybody. If you believe it is just an excuse for pretentious pseudointellectuals to jump around like cretins then there is little here to alter your mind.

If however, you are available to a bit of artistic expression then there is plenty here to consider. While it’s a mixed bag in terms of style and quality, there are some interesting concepts explored. And with each only lasting 90 seconds, in the event that you don’t just like a piece then there isn’t long to attend until you get something completely different.

And of course, who couldn’t reap the benefits of watching a dozing dog for one minute and a half?

While the rights to the artwork may be held on the blockchain, the 25-minute film is currently freely available to watch online.

