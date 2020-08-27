Revel’s electric mopeds return to NYC with new in-app safety test and mandatory helmet selfies

Revel has actually revealed it’ll be resuming its electric moped service in New York City beginning today, with new protective measures for riders like a mandatory in-app safety test and a requirement that all riders take a selfie of themselves using a helmet prior to they’ll be permitted to flight. The business worked with the City of New York in establishing the new safety steps, and city authorities have actually validated the new strategy.

Revel suspended its service in late July after 2 consumers were eliminated and one was seriously hurt while riding the sharedelectric mopeds At the time, the business had actually stated that it would be “reviewing and strengthening our rider accountability and safety measures” due to the mishaps.

Today we’re relaunching Revel in the city where everything started. We’re presenting new and boosted education, safety, and responsibility functions, and there are a couple of things you’ll have to do to begin riding once again. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/WVySpa2j1L — Revel (@_GoRevel) August 27, 2020

One of the most significant modifications is a new, mandatory safety test that’s been included to the Revel app that all riders– whether they have actually been utilizing the service for many years or are totally new to Revel– will have to pass prior to they’re permitted to run themopeds New York City consumers …