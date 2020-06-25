Reveller smashes up police car and others fight in street at Brixton block party

A street party erupted in to chaos yesterday in Brixton with one man smashing up a police car and countless people filmed fleeing in terror from the violence amid claims of a stabbing and shooting.

Footage circulating on social media marketing shows a lot of revellers congregating near Angell Town, in south London, at around 7pm.

In one video a topless man climbs on a police car then over and over hits it using a dining table leg. While another man leaps onto the vehicle to stamp on the windscreen.

Two men set about vandalising a police car after having a party in Brixton erupted into violence last night

Dozens of police were videoed at the scene last night (pictured left), in one clip a man could possibly be seen advancing on officers with what seems to be a sword (pictured right)

The crowd seem to encourage the act of vandalism with one person shouting ‘yeah, yeah’ in the back ground.

In another clip, a large fight appears to bust out. There a claims on social media that someone was stabbed.

One woman described the scene as “disgusting and sickening”. She tweeted: “They are unmanageable and you intend to continue to ease lockdown?!?!?!?! How were they allowed to have a BLOCK PARTY that had countless people and it didn’t get locked off??

The Twitter user added: “And this wasn’t even the worst part , weapons were thrown at police, an abandoned police car smashed up, people’s cars parked smashed!! Police driven out onto the main road by these disgraceful people shame on all of you!!!!!!”

A further clip posted to Twitter shows hundreds of people running away in fear. The claim on the video is that somebody has been shot.

Hundreds of people seemed to be at the late night gathering in Brixton last night

In one clip people could be seen fleeing, with claims that someone have been shot

More terrifying footage shows a man advancing on police saying ‘what what what’ while telling the police to straight back up and holding what appears to be a sword.

Large levels of police were pictured at the scene last night.

There are further claims the violence was so intense the Met was driven from the area.

Other emergency vehicles were also reportedly damaged through the chaotic scenes last night.

The large gathering comes just days after Boris Johnson is defined to ease lockdown restrictions on July.

Pictures of packed beaches yesterday and block party’s such as this in south London will make health authorities increasingly nervous of a second wave of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The Metropolitan Police have now been contacted for comment.

The London Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.