REVEALED: The South African Freestyle Championship 2020 Top-8

The quarter-finalists of the continuous competitors to crown the nation’s elite freestyle footballer have actually been exposed

The 2020 South African Freestyle Championship Top -8 has actually been exposed.

A week after revealing the Top-16, the judges – an elite mix of regional and global freestyle football legends – have actually handled to select the 8 standout candidates who have actually continued to change the easy act of handling a ball by developing techniques nobody ever understood were possible.

Former champs Rishaad Ebrahim, Sipho “Six” Busakwe are among those who have actually advanced to the Top -8 while young duo Zenande Sineke (13) 11- year-old Shane Namuhuja have actually been removed.

Shane needs to discover alleviation though as his older bro Emilio Nahamuja stays a preferred for this year’s title.

The remainder of the Top -8 and who they will deal with on the roadway to the semi-finals is as follow:

– Rishaad Ebrahim vs Josias Bingo

– Adian Freestyle vs Emilio Nahamuja

– Shaker Mashudu vs Sipho Busakwe

– Jabu Mdaka vs Kyle Loogi

Goal will be releasing the winners of each round, all information and chosen videos in their various platforms.