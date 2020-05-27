Revealed: conservative group fighting to restrict voting tied to powerful dark money network | US news

This story was reported in collaboration with OpenSecrets.

A powerful new conservative group fighting to restrict voting within the 2020 presidential election is de facto only a rebranded group that’s a part of a dark money network already serving to Donald Trump’s unprecedented effort to remake the US federal judiciary, the Guardian and OpenSecrets reveal.

The group, which calls itself the Honest Elections Project, appeared to emerge out of nowhere a number of months in the past and began stoking fears about voter fraud. Backed by a dark money group funded by rightwing stalwarts just like the Koch brothers and Betsy DeVos’ household, the Honest Elections Project is a part of the network that pushed the US supreme court docket picks Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, and is shortly turning into a juggernaut within the escalating battle over voting rights.

The mission introduced it was spending $250,000 in advertisements in April, warning towards voting by mail and accusing Democrats of cheating. It facilitated letters to election officers in Colorado, Florida and Michigan, utilizing misleading data to accuse jurisdictions of getting bloated voter rolls and threatening authorized motion.

Calling voter suppression a “myth”, it has additionally been extraordinarily lively within the courts, submitting briefs in favor of voting restrictions in Nevada, Virginia, Texas, Wisconsin and Minnesota, amongst different locations, at instances represented by legal professionals from the same firm that represents Trump. By having a hand in each voting litigation and the judges on the federal bench, this network might create a system the place conservative donors have an avenue to each oppose voting rights and appoint judges to again that effort.

Despite showing to be a free-standing new operation, the Honest Elections Project is only a authorized alias for the Judicial Education Project, a well-financed nonprofit linked to a powerful network of dark money conservative teams, in accordance to enterprise information reviewed by the Guardian and OpenSecrets.

“These are really well-funded groups that in the context of judicial nominations have been systematically, over the long term but also the short term, kind of pushing an agenda to pack the courts with pretty extreme right wing nominees,” stated Vanita Gupta, the president and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights. “The infrastructure that they’ve built over the years has been a really important vehicle for them to do this.”

For almost a decade, the group has been nearly completely funded by DonorsTrust, often called a “dark money ATM” backed by the Koch network and different distinguished conservative donors, in accordance to information tracked by OpenSecrets. In 2018, greater than 99% of the Judicial Education Project’s funding got here from a single $7.8m donation from DonorsTrust.

The Judicial Education Project can be carefully linked to Leonard Leo, one of the vital powerful folks in Washington who has formed Donald Trump’s unprecedented effort to remake the federal judiciary with conservative judges.

The group has deftly hidden the modifications to its title from public view. In December, the Judicial Education Project formally changed its authorized title to The 85 Fund, a group Leo backed to funnel “tens of millions” of {dollars} into conservative causes, according to Axios. The Honest Elections Project is merely a fictitious name – an alias – the fund legally adopted in February. The change was almost indiscernible as a result of The 85 Fund registered two different authorized aliases on the identical day, together with the Judicial Education Project, its previous title. The authorized maneuver permits it to function beneath 4 completely different names with little public disclosure that it’s the similar group.

The Judicial Education Project is carefully aligned with the Judicial Crisis Network, a group with unmatched affect lately in shaping the federal judiciary. The Judicial Crisis Network spearheaded the campaigns to get Gorsuch and Kavanaugh confirmed to the US supreme court docket, spending millions of dollars in every occasion. It has additionally spent considerably on crucial state supreme court docket races throughout the nation.

“This is a small community that is really trying to push forward these more suppressive tactics that will be challenged in court and having those judges on the bench, they’re really hoping it’s going to continue to rig the system in their favor,” stated Lena Zwarensteyn, who carefully follows judicial nominations on the Leadership Conference. “By changing the rules of the game and who the referees are, they’re trying to change the landscape.”

Neither the Honest Elections Project nor the Judicial Crisis Network responded to requests for an interview.

The Honest Elections Project has develop into lively as Republicans are scaling up their efforts to battle to preserve voting restrictions in place forward of the election. The Republican National Committee will spend at the very least $20m on litigation over voting rights and needs to recruit up to 50,000 folks to assist monitor the polls and different election actions.

Gupta stated seeing a group that has been extraordinarily profitable in pushing judicial confirmations flip its consideration to voting rights was alarming.

“It isn’t any surprise to those of us that do work in both of these spaces that our opponents [who] want to constrict access to voting, access to the courts, who are seeking an anti-inclusive, anti-civil rights agenda are one in the same,” she stated.