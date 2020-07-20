Rev. Vickey Gibbs, beloved Houston pastor and activist, dies of Covid-19 at 57

A little more than the usual month later, on July 10, the progressive pastor died of pneumonia due to the coronavirus. Rev. Gibbs was 57. Her death came five days after she had tested positive, her wife Cassandra White says.

After arriving at Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church, she helped establish the church’s gospel ensemble and also formed an African American women’s ensemble. Rev. Gibbs worked in various other roles at the church over the last 40 years, including as an associate of the church’s Board of Directors and as a confidential administrative assistant for its senior pastor.

Rev. Gibbs was ordained in December 2014, and continued to serve as the church’s curriculum specialist and Diversity and Inclusion Program coordinator. She then transitioned to her current role as associate pastor in 2015.

She was beloved by her community, so much so that her friends, family and churchgoers created a Facebook group after her death, where hundreds of members shared memories, pictures and thoughts on her and her impact on their community.

Rev. Gibbs married White, the gospel ensemble director at the church, in 2016. According to her wife, Vickey was diagnosed with lupus at a new age and had exceeded her life span.

In an interview with CNN, White said she will miss her passion for social justice as well as her ability to make colorful, beautiful breakfasts to allow them to eat together.

Rev. Gibbs’s passion for social justice extended outside of the church aswell, her wife says. White said that Vickey would try to call out racism in everyday life and participated in countless marches and events in Houston, despite the fact that she knew that she’d get sick because of her lupus.

White says that after her passing, she found a list that she had left on her behalf. On top of that list was an apology from Vickey exclaiming her sadness which they did not do have more time together. The next item on the list was a reminder to White to share with their grandson, whom Vickey had nicknamed “Boo,” each day that she loves him.

White says from early in their relationship she realized that she had to share with you Vickey with the world, because she had a calling and was destined for greatness.

Rev. Gibbs can also be survived by two daughters, Cara and Ariel, and a grandson who she doted on constantly.