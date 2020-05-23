Rev. Samuel Rodriguez: Trump’s right, churches, other houses of worship are essential to America

“In America we need more prayer, not less,” President Trump stated in a short look earlier than reporters on the White House.

“Some governors have deemed the liquor stores and abortion clinics as essential,” the president stated. “But have left out churches and other houses of worship. It’s not right. So I’m correcting this injustice and calling houses of worship essential.”

I thank the president for working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to add houses of worship to its listing of essential establishments and for calling on state governors to permit them to open their doorways.

I hope governors do because the president requested and perceive that folks of religion don’t meet at church buildings and other non secular facilities to merely fill a constructing. We achieve this as a result of it’s an integral half of what our religion teaches about how we should always stay.

For instance, as a Christian, I consider Jesus’ phrases: “For where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them.” (Matthew 18:20 NIV)

Thanks to know-how, locations of worship have been ready to discover inventive methods to meet nearly through the COVID-19 pandemic. Many collect through Zoom or stream their providers on YouTube and social media platforms.

Some congregations – together with the church I pastor in northern California – are even organizing drive-in providers so individuals can worship of their vehicles.

But the time has come to start reopening our locations of worship.

As a resident of California, I commend Gov. Gavin Newsom and our state and native elected officers for his or her efforts to maintain Californians secure. But as these leaders start rolling out plans to reopen our states, I would like to respectfully encourage and guarantee them that restrictions on locations of worship may be lifted safely.

Our church buildings and other non secular facilities can resume operations following a plan just like the one our group, the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, created that requires 4 phases of reopening for houses of worship:

Phase 1 – First two weeks

Return to holding providers, with church buildings and other locations of worship restricted to 25 p.c of their seating capability. This will permit for the upkeep of social distancing, elevated sanitizing strategies and managed screening to forestall transmission.

Houses of worship must also take benefit of drive-in providers if their places permit for it. People can stay of their automobiles with their home windows closed and hear to the message through the radio. Online providers can and may proceed.

Phase 2 – Third and fourth weeks

Return to filling houses of worship at 50 p.c capability, with continued social distancing, face coverings and sanitization. Drive-in and on-line providers can and may proceed.

Phase 3 – Fifth and sixth weeks

During the fifth and sixth weeks of reopening – or at any time when the quantity of new COVID-19 instances within the state has plateaued or decreased and dependable therapeutic and therapy choices for the coronavirus exist – non secular amenities can function at 75 p.c capability. Services can proceed to be broadcast through tv or radio or streamed on-line for many who are homebound or at higher danger of catching the virus. This part could final a number of weeks or months.

Phase 4 – Date undetermined

Once the CDC not deems COVID-19 a public well being menace and there are efficient therapies and/or a vaccine obtainable, non secular amenities will resume regular operations at 100 p.c capability.

Of course, every church and other non secular heart will want to formulate its personal plan relying on the place they are positioned, so as to meet their neighborhood’s particular wants and considerations. But adopting a cautious, phased and versatile plan ought to assist locations of worship resume providers in a accountable and moral method.

I’m so grateful I stay in a nation the place individuals are allowed to freely train their religion or lack thereof. Our Bill of Rights was created expressly to shield that freedom, amongst many others.

Gathering with others for a non secular or non secular service throughout a time of disaster brings consolation to many and strengthens not solely people, however complete communities as these people exit to encourage and minister to others.

Religious providers are going to look very totally different within the coming days, weeks, months and even years. As I’ve preached to my congregation earlier than: we are not returning to regular, we are experiencing an entire reset to essentially the most fundamental manner of residing out our religion.

The religion communities on this nation have the distinctive alternative to set the tone for reopening our nation. There must be no contradiction between honoring the authorities who’ve been positioned over us and holding quick to the tenets of our religion by taking a secure and measured strategy to assembly collectively.

Our religion ought to make us higher residents who are a blessing to our communities and the nation the place we stay.

