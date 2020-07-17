Rev. CT Vivian: Civil rights icon dead at 95

Vivian passed away at his Atlanta home of natural causes Friday.

“He was the sweetest man,” Kira Vivian said. “He was so loving. What a loving dad. He was the best father throughout my entire life.”

He was born in Boonville, Missouri on July 30, 1924. He and his late wife, Octavia Geans Vivian, had six children.

Vivian participated in his first nonviolent protest, a lunch counter sit-in in Peoria, Illinois, in 1947, in line with the National Visionary Leadership Project

Vivian had a strong religious upbringing and said that he felt called to a life in ministry, based on NVLP. With the help of his church, that he enrolled in American Baptist Theological Seminary in Nashville in 1955.

That same year he as well as other ministers founded the Nashville Christian Leadership Conference, a joint venture partner of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, NVLP said. The group helped organize the city’s first sit-ins and civil rights march.

By 1965 Vivian had get to be the director of national affiliates for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference when that he led a group of people to join up to vote in Selma, Alabama. As the county Sheriff Jim Clark blocked the group, Vivian said in a fiery tone, “We will register to vote because as citizens of the United States we have the right to do it.” Clark responded by beating Vivian until blood dripped off his chin in front of rolling cameras. The images helped galvanize wider support for change.

Vivian also created a college readiness program with the goal of helping “take care of the kids that were kicked out of school simply because they protested racism.”

Years later the US Department of Education used his Vision program as helpful tips to create Upward Bound, that has been designed to improve high school and college graduation rates for students in underserved communities.

In the late 1970s Vivian founded the National Anti-Klan Network, an anti-racism organization that dedicated to monitoring the Ku Klux Klan. Soon after it absolutely was founded, the name and direction changed because “it was bigger than the Klan,” said Vivian. “We called it the Center for Democratic Renewal because the whole culture had to be renewed if it truly was going to be a democratic one.” Vivian said they viewed the Center For Democratic Renewal as “the political side” of what they were doing with the SCLC, that has been focused on the country’s morality struggles through the civil rights movement.

President Barack Obama awarded Vivian the greatest civilian honor in the world, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, in 2013.

About her father, Kira Vivian said, “he was just a kind person and cared about people.”