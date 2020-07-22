Rev. C.T. Vivian to lie in state at Georgia Capitol rotunda Wednesday | News

ATLANTA,Ga (CBS46)– The last flexibility flight ofRev C.T. Vivian will start Wednesday early morning with a stop at the Georgia State Capitol where he will lie in state in the rotounda.

The household of the late reverend will be welcomed by Governor Brian Kemp prior to being accompanied to the coffin at midday.

The civil liberties icon, who was referred to as a “Man of the Movement” passed away at the age of 95 on Friday, July 17, at his Atlanta house. Vivian together with the late Congressman John Lewis were figures of the defend equality withDr Martin Luther King Jr.

Vivian, who lived for the ‘motion’ his whole life was granted The Presidential Medal of Honor by President Barack Obama in 2013.

From the capitol, at 3 p.m. the coffin will then be moved by a horse-drawn open carriage from Piedmont to the historical Auburn Ave where they will then take a trip east.

Around 4: 10 p.m., the carriage will get here in front of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) National Office–320 Auburn Ave NE, Atlanta, GA30303 Vivian acted as The National Director of Affiliates and strategist for each Southern Christian Leadership Conference company.

At 4: 30 p.m. the procession will conclude in front of Martin Luther KingJr burial place situated in The Martin Luther KingJr National Historic Park.

The public is invited to take part in the goodbye flexibility flight while practicing social distancing and using masks.