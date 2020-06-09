Rev Al Sharpton: I have seen grandchildren of slave masters tear down slave master statues – video | US news

The Rev Al Sharpton gave an emotional eulogy at George Floyd’s memorial service in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday. The civil rights activist celebrated the protests that have spread across the country and around the world in response to the authorities killing of Floyd. ‘All over the world I’ve seen grandchildren of slave masters tearing down slave master statues,’ Sharpton said and specifically referenced the statue of the slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol, England, that was torn down and thrown into Bristol harbour by Black Lives Matter protesters
