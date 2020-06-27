Reuters: U.S. hits a one-day record with 45,242 new coronavirus cases recorded Friday 

The United States recorded 45,242 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the most important single-day enhance of the pandemic, in keeping with a Reuters tally, bringing the entire variety of Americans who’ve examined optimistic to a minimum of 2.48 million.

The Reuters tally of 45,242 cases differs from statistics offered by Johns Hopkins University, which stated 39,972 cases have been recorded Friday, bringing the entire optimistic case load to greater than 2,467,000.

The new record for optimistic COVID-19 exams recorded by Reuters comes as a number of states on the middle of a new surge in infections took steps again from efforts to ease restrictions on companies.

Bar proprietor Petros J. Markantonis modifications the marquee at his bar to ‘Closed Again’ on the West Alabama Ice House in Houston, Texas on Friday, after the governor ordered bars closed

Chairs sit stacked inside a closed bar in Austin, Texas on Friday

Governor Greg Abbott ordered bars throughout Texas to shut by mid-day and required eating places to restrict indoor seating capability to 50 per cent, whereas Florida state officers informed bars to instantly cease serving alcohol on their premises.

Abbot’s announcement shocked Texas bar homeowners, who stated the governor, a Republican in his second time period, had given them little discover. Mark Martinez, proprietor of a Lubbock beer backyard, discovered solely when associates texted him the information at round 8 a.m.

‘I spent hundreds of {dollars} in stock preparing for this weekend. I may have actually used that (cash) for my lease, which is due subsequent week,’ stated Martinez, 44.

‘We have been simply attending to the place we may pay the payments,’ stated Tish Keller, proprietor of the Triple J Chophouse and Brew Co. in downtown Lubbock. ‘Taking us again right down to 50 per cent capability means we can’t have sufficient enterprise to pay employees, not to mention the payments.’

Keller stated she did not know the way lengthy she may keep open and dreaded attempting to avoid wasting her enterprise from break twice in a single yr.

Florida issued its new guidelines after recording a startling 8,942 new cases of COVID-19, eclipsing the state’s one-day record of 5,511 reached on June 24.

California Governor Gavin Newsom stated Friday that Imperial County, southeast of Los Angeles, has turn out to be so overwhelmed by the virus that he was recommending it subject a strict new stay-at-home order.

The Double Decker karaoke bar is seen closed in Tampa, Florida, the place the governor ordered bars to cease promoting alcohol on premises

Owner Tom Garrison prepares to lock up his bar, Stoneleigh P, in Dallas on Friday

Imperial County well being officers later tweeted that its stay-at-home order imposed in March remained in place. The county board of supervisors scheduled a assembly for Friday night time to think about additional motion.

Newsom has paused permitting counties to additional reopen their economies in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations.

In Alaska, Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz issued an emergency order requiring residents to put on masks in public, indoor areas after the state recognized 836 cases as of Friday, 387 of them in his metropolis.

Texas had been on the forefront of states peeling away restrictions designed to manage the pandemic, permitting bars to reopen in May.

It has since witnessed among the largest spikes in new cases, reporting 5,996 on Thursday. The state has additionally seen record numbers of hospitalizations within the final two weeks.

Almost 125,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, the best identified dying toll from the extremely infections illness on this planet.

Despite the grim information from Texas, Florida and elsewhere, President Donald Trump stated on Friday the United States was getting back from the disaster, which has halted massive components of the financial system and left thousands and thousands jobless.

‘We have a little work to do, and we’ll get it completed. We’re having some superb numbers popping out when it comes to the comeback, the comeback of our nation, and I believe it is going very quickly and it is going to be superb,’ he stated at an occasion within the White House.

Vice President Mike Pence stated that in Texas and Florida ‘we’re seeing an increasing number of younger folks, beneath the age of 35, who’re testing optimistic. In many cases they don’t have any signs.’

Also reporting record rises in cases this week have been Alabama, Arizona, California, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Wyoming.