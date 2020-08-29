Returnee Kristoffersson wins, Ekstrom retires

Kristoffersson controlled procedures on his very first check out to the Finnish place, the double-header presented into the schedule at late notification to decorate the variety of rounds in the coronavirus-hit World RX lineup.

Fastest through certifying, Kristoffersson won both the very first semi-final and the last from the front with relative ease in the Kristoffersson Motorsport- run, works-built Volkswagen Polo and extended his margin to 16 points at the head of the motorists’ standings, assisted in part by closest points opposition Mattias Ekstrom retiring from the semi-finals.

Former champ Ekstrom had actually begun with lead in the 2nd semi-final, however dropped to 2nd at the opening corner behind Rytkonen, then was slowed with an issue at the 2nd turn of the 2nd trip.

Ekstrom’s group KYB Team JC group mate Robin Larsson had actually likewise hung back in the opening corners, and in spite of battling tough to offset lost ground, suffered a leak in the closing phases while Rytkonen won the race to sign up with Kristoffersson on the front row for the centerpiece.

In the last while Kristoffersson made the very best launch from pole, as Timmy Hansen closed the door on Niclas Gronholm at the very first corner, the latter taking his joker at the very first chance towards completion of the undulating Kouvola lap.

Double DTM …