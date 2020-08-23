Return to Indy would be “very good for Formula 1”, says Todt

Todt, who remains in Indianapolis to participate in tomorrow’s 104 th running of the Indy 500, invested the early morning at IMS and in the business of Roger Penske, who purchased the hallowed center, together with the Indy Automobile Series, last November.

The IMS roadway course hosted Formula 1’s U.S. Grand Prix from 2000 through ’07, prior to the occasion went on hiatus. When F1 returned to America, in 2012, it raced at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, TX where it has actually stayed since.

However, the U.S. GP, together with the other North and South American F1 races, have actually fallen victim this year to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Asked byMotorsport com if a prospective return to Indianapolis is something the FIA would assistance, Todt responded: “Well you understand the obligation of the calendar is with the industrial rights holder, however plainly Indianapolis has all the components of a Formula 1 location, all the centers.

“Roger Penske and his group have actually taken the lead, and I was extremely amazed with what I saw today. All the enhancements have actually been performed in a really brief time; Roger has actually currently attained rather a lot with centers that were currently extremely excellent.

“Indianapolis is a sort of Silicon Valley of motor racing in the U.S. so obviously if the Formula 1 commission proposed to have a race at Indianapolis it would be extremely good …