Return of Armenian citizens on special flight from Los Angeles airport continues – Panorama

59 Armenian citizens took a special Los Angeles-Amsterdam-Minsk-Yerevan flight on 6 June to arrive in the Armenian capital from the Los Angeles International Airport. Thanks to the joint efforts of the Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles and the Embassy of Armenia in The Netherlands, it became possible to interconnect two flights operated by KLM and Belavia Airlines, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reports.

The repatriation of Armenian citizens by this route has been completed since May 2, on a weekly basis. An overall total of 273 Armenian citizens have already came ultimately back home from Los Angeles. Before each flight at the Los Angeles International Airport, the passengers are informed concerning the commandant’s decision to self-isolate upon arrival in Armenia, as well as receive support in organization matters by the consulate employees.

33 more Armenian citizens are set to return to Armenia on Monday, June 8, on Los Angeles-Amsterdam-Minsk-Yerevan flight.