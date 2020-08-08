RETRIBUTION’s motivation remains unclear as streak of carnage continues on SmackDown

RETRIBUTION brought more carnage to SmackDown, but what exactly does the mysterious new faction want?

The masked members of RETRIBUTION entered the WWE Performance Center armed with baseball bats and other weapons and immediately started wreaking havoc by targeting the blue brand audience. The group would turn their attention to the ring and demolished the squared circle with the aid of a chainsaw.

With attacks on both Raw and SmackDown, where and when will RETRIBUTION strike next? And when will the identity of those behind the attacks be revealed?

Stay tuned to WWE digital and social platforms as the situation continues to develop.