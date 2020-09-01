Retractable Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Earbuds Stereo Headsets Neckband Earphone Noise Canceling with Mic by Mikicat (2020 Upgraded, 20 Hours Playtime, Black Gold)



Price: $23.99

(as of Sep 01,2020 07:42:23 UTC – Details)



Why Choosing The 801S Bluetooth Retractable Headphones:

1.801S Retractable Bluetooth headphones with comfortable neckband design and high quality silicone material. Enjoy your leisure time and forget the existence of Bluetooth headphones.

2.The use of latest noise cancellation technology let you enjoy excellent stereo and thick bass. Enjoy high quality sound and wonderful listening experience even in noisy environment.

3.801S Retractable Bluetooth headphones has more powerful compatibility and can connect to two devices at the same time. First, you need to connect a device and then disconnect it. Second, connect the other device. In the end, reconnect the former, and you’ll let them connect at the same time.

4.Note: 801S Bluetooth retractable headphones are available in three languages. If you don’t switch to another language, here are more English steps. Turn on the headphone, after 3 seconds, through the long press “play/pause” button to switch the language. Remember that do not pair it with your devices before switching the language.

Package included:

Headset * 1

USB cable * 1

Manual * 1

Ears Caps * 4

Hands Free Calling & Call Vibration – Bluetooth headset will vibrate when you are called and help you avoid missing any calls. When you answer the phone, you can liberate your hands to make delicious food, exercise, hands free communication, etc.

Retractable Earphone – The auto retractable earphone allows you to pull the earphone cable to the length you want. The headset cable could be retracted by pressing only one button which can be used for more than 10000 times.

Ultra Long Battery Life – These Wireless Headphones support 20 hours of playback time, 24 hours of call time and 550 hours of super long standby time. It would make your life more convenient with faster charging speed and you only need to charge it once a day.

Wide Paring Capabilities – The latest neckband headset can easily and quickly compatible for PC Tablet, iPhone iphonexsmax/iphone xr/iphone xs/x/8/7/6s plus iPad iPod Samsung Note Motor HTC phones