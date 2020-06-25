Retiree spends eight years trying to evict his own daughter from Denilliquin home to fund retirement

An elderly man claims he’s spent nearly a decade and $70,000 trying to evict his daughter from his apartment so they can sell the house and transfer to a nursing home.

Katrina Grundy, 49, has allegedly been squatting rent-free in her father Peter’s Melbourne apartment for eight years.

After his wife died this past year, Mr Grundy, 84, tried to transfer to a care home in his home town of Denilliquin, in regional New South Wales.

But to pay the nursing home fees, Mr Grundy needs to sell the city unit that Katrina refuses to move out of.

‘I just can’t believe this is happening. I’m sure it has brought the little bit of youth I had left in me,’ Mr Grundy told A Current Affair.

‘I’ve got to pay up front in a retirement village significantly more than I’d get for this house… I’m maybe not entitled to a pension.’

In a bid to stop her father from attempting to sell the apartment, Katrina placed a caveat on the machine without his knowledge.

‘It’s incredible that anybody who’s got a persuasive manner may do that,’ Mr Grundy said.

But Katrina claims her parents gave her the unit eight years ago, and insisted she and her father ‘don’t have a problem’

‘Very clever and incredibly clever in legal terms – and solicitors and the barrister said – she is some body I’ve never met such of.

‘She posseses an enormous capability to develop things we never hear of.’

‘I think you’ve got the incorrect story,’ she said when confronted with A Current Affair.

Mr Grundy has gone down every legal avenue possible to attempt to evict her to no avail.

The retiree has spent more than $70,000 in legal fees in the process.

‘The state of Victoria has no other mechanism available to Peter to get her out – he is followed through on every thing he can do,’ property lawyer Justin Lawrence said.

‘Yet she remains, and it seems every day she remains it’s another day of injustice for him.’

Mr Grundy said he’s also lost about $200,000 in rent on top of investing in body corporate fees and rates.

Katrina claims she gave her father money towards rent and bills, but couldn’t provide any evidence.

Police have taken an AVO out against her to protect Mr Grundy from being abused.

Katrina did not go to her mother Margaret’s funeral 18 months ago.