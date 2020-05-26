Retired US Marine spends 24 hours on median saluting to raise awareness about veteran suicide

Retired US Marine Corps StaffSgt Tim Chambers stood at the edge of Constitution Avenue and also 23 rd Street Northwest for 24 hours and also praised in order to raise awareness about veteran suicide.

“It’s a very emotional time, very emotional,” Chambers’ partner, Lorraine Heist-Chambers, told CNN affiliate WKRG “This is something that he needs to do every year and I support him for it. No matter what it takes, we get out here.”

This has actually been a yearly practice for Chambers considering that 2002 when he started saluting motorcyclists throughout Rolling Thunder.

Rolling Thunder is a campaigning for team that keeps in mind detainees of battle and also those missing out on at work. The team holds its First Amendment Demonstration Run yearly on MemorialDay The presentation and also demonstration is implied “to bring awareness and accountability for POWs and MIAs left behind,” the group’s website says