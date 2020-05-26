Retired U.S. Marine salutes, stands on DC median for 24 hours to raise awareness for veteran suicide

Retired U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Tim Chambers, 45, held a salute for 22 minutes in the beginning of the primary hour to symbolize the American veterans who take their very own life every day. For every hour after, the salute drops by one minute earlier than it will definitely counts down to zero.

“It’s a very emotional time, very emotional,” Chambers’ wife, Lorraine Heist-Chambers told Washington’s WJLA-TV. “This is something that he needs to do every year and I support him for it. No matter what it takes, we get out here.”

Chambers started saluting motorcyclists for lengthy intervals again in 2002 when he was in his 20s throughout Rolling Thunder, an annual protest and gathering devoted to service members that had been deserted after the Vietnam War.

The veteran hasn’t missed the occasion in over twenty years. In earlier years, he would maintain a salute for between three and 5 hours as lots of of hundreds of bikes drove by, in accordance to the station.

The particular occasion — which highlighted veteran suicide for the primary time this 12 months — is now known as Rolling To Remember. While the Memorial Day weekend experience was canceled in D.C. due to the coronavirus, a couple of hundred riders nonetheless confirmed up to watch Chambers.

He reportedly held his place with out meals, water or toilet breaks.

“I couldn’t do it. I’m trying for a rest room,” Fredericksburg resident Robert Hall told the station. “He’s dedicated. And a lot of people today have not dedication.”

Chambers additionally has a charity known as, “The Saluting Marine Cares,” which helps pay for veteran’s medical payments left uncovered by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, in accordance to WJLA-TV.

“Health, relationships, financial, those are the biggest things that contribute to suicide,” said Sabrina Barella, who helps run his charity. “None of us take a salary with the charity, so everything goes to veterans. We don’t believe in handouts but we believe in hand-ups.”

The variety of Veteran suicides has exceeded 6,000 every year from 2008 to 2017, in accordance to a 2019 V.A. report. It discovered that roughly 17 veterans take their very own life every day. Those numbers are down from a 2012 V.A. report which discovered that 22 veterans dedicated suicide every day on common.