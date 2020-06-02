Retired police captain shot to death at St. Louis pawn shop in slaying caught on Facebook Live | Law and order

ST. LOUIS — A retired police captain was shot to death by looters at a St. Louis pawn shop early Tuesday and his killing apparently was broadcast on Facebook Live.

David Dorn, 77, was shot in the torso about 2:30 a.m. He died on the sidewalk in entrance of the shop, Lee’s Pawn & Jewelry, at 4123 Martin Luther King Drive.

Police have made no arrests and stated they don’t have any suspects.

The Ethical Society of Police, which represents black officers in St. Louis, mourned Dorn as “the type of brother that would’ve given his life to save them if he had to.”

Flowers and a teddy bear sat outdoors the shop subsequent to a handwritten signal that learn, “Y’all killed a black man because ‘they’ killed a black man??? Rest in peace.”

Diane Davis knew Dorn and introduced the flowers Tuesday. She stated he was like a father to many.

“He was a kind man, he was a great man, he is a missed man,” she stated.

The killing occurred on a night of violence and destruction in St. Louis.