Retired Navy SEAL Jocko Willink: Why police officers need far more training

“Well, Brian…first of all, a lot of people [are] now quoting me saying the police should be trained like the military. That’s not what I’m saying,” he denied. “It’s not the same tactics and certainly military operations are definitely different than policing.”

Willink identified that “in a lot of ways” policing is more “complex” than serving within the army as a result of officers are always coping with civilians, the usage of power is “rightfully” a lot more restrictive, and there are so much fewer folks “on your team.” Whereas, in army items, there are 30 or 40 folks grouped collectively.

“So, the job is very different and we have to recognize those differences,” he famous. ” But, there are definitely some training methods and some lessons that we learned in the military that apply across-the-board and would certainly be applicable inside the police.”

The first of these practices? Increasing the frequency of training.

“So, in the SEAL teams, we would spend 18 months…preparing for a six-month deployment overseas. When you look at [the] police, they get a matter of hours of training per year. Think about that,” Willink urged. “So, out of the gate, what I feel is police ought to have about one-fifth of their time ought to be spent training.”

The subsequent is an examination and alteration of the kind of training officers obtain.

“When I ran SEAL training and the SEAL training that I ran was not the carrying logs around and carrying boats on your head — but I ran the tactical training for the SEAL teams. And, what we would do is we would put these guys in highly stressful situations over and over and over again,” Willink recalled.

“And, the reason for that was we wanted to teach them how to control their emotions, how to take a step back, how to get control over their adrenaline, and like you said how to detach from that situation,” he advised Kilmeade. “Because when we get emotional, we make bad decisions — especially when things that get chaotic.”

According to Willink, de-escalation is a key element of each professions.

“We have to learn to calm things down, to de-escalate, and then of course, yes, you have to learn how to detain them if they are resisting,” he asserted. “And, what that means is more hand-to-hand combative training.”

“And, this isn’t training that teaches you how to hurt people. In fact, just the opposite is true,” Willink remarked additional. “The more time you spend training hand-to-hand, the more easily and the more safely you can detain people. And, you know I’m a big supporter of Jiu-Jitsu. And specifically, Jiu-Jitsu will give police officers a much better capability to detain people without hurting them.”

Lastly, Willink referred to as for an actual dialogue on the chokehold grip that has been so lethal to so many Americans in police custody — together with George Floyd.

“And so, it is something that definitely needs to be discussed and anybody that knows anything about defensive tactics, about hand-to-hand combat knows that the chokehold is the most gentle way to subdue somebody,” he concluded.