Retired Navy SEAL Jocko Willink: What every American should stop to think about on Memorial Day

Willink, who served 20 years within the U.S. navy and led probably the most extremely adorned U.S. particular operations unit of the Iraq battle, stated that in this vacation his thoughts is on the comrades that he misplaced in battle.

“I think not only of them but of the soldiers and Marines that we served alongside who were making sacrifices every day and we’re here 15 years later and we’re living an incredible life and have these opportunities every day and I’ll never forget that the opportunities that we have now are because of those who laid down their life for us.”

Willink narrated and wrote a video for Prager U to give tribute to those that served the nation.

Meanwhile, President Trump will mark Memorial Day with appearances at Arlington National Cemetery and Baltimore’s historic Fort McHenry, honoring fallen navy members whereas additionally sending a transparent sign to the nation that his agenda can be business-as-almost-usual amid the coronavirus pandemic.

After two months of lockdowns in lots of states, Trump has sought to put a precedence on reopening the financial system whereas persevering with to abide by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tips.

Unofficially, the Memorial Day weekend has marked the beginning, or at the very least an acceleration, of that experiment in components of the nation – with many households heading to the seaside and states urgent ahead with loosening restrictions.

Willink advised host and fellow veteran Pete Hegseth that Americans should at all times keep in mind the women and men who gave their lives, however not be “somber” as they get pleasure from Memorial Day with family and friends.

“I know that my friends that gave their lives, they wouldn’t want me to have a somber day. … They want me to enjoy this great country that they made such a sacrifice for.”