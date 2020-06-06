Retired Marine Blasts Mattis For Turning On President Trump

Retired Marine Captain John M. Dowd simply fired again at former Secretary of Defense James Mattis days after he betrayed President Donald Trump in a stunning manner.

Mattis had spoken out to assault President Trump for supposedly being divisive and to criticize his plan to make use of the army to cease the riots which have grown uncontrolled because the dying of George Floyd.

“We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort,” Mattis told The Atlantic.

“We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership. We can unite without him, drawing on the strengths inherent in our civil society. This will not be easy, as the past few days have shown, but we owe it to our fellow citizens; to past generations that bled to defend our promise; and to our children.”

Dowd responded in a letter that was shared to Twitter by President Trump, who captioned it, “I thought this letter from respected retired Marine and Super Star lawyer, John Dowd, would be of interest to the American People. Read it!”

“I slept on your statement and woke up appalled and upset,” Dowd started within the letter.

“You lost me. Never dreamed you would let a bunch of hack politicians use your good name and reputation — earned with the blood and guts of young Marines.”

Dowd then described the protesters who had descended upon Lafayette Park as “phony” and “terrorists using idle hate-filled students to burn and destroy.”

He additionally identified that again in 1992, former President George H. W. Bush used the army to assist get management again as riots broke out over the arrest and beating of Rodney King in Los Angeles.

“President Trump has done more to help our minority brothers and sisters in three years than anyone in the last 50,” Dowd continued.

“Ask the black pastors. Ask the leaders of the black colleges and universities. He got them funded. Ask them about the prison reform which ended the draconian sentences imposed on young black men by the laws enacted by Biden and his hacks. You need to bone up on your homework and stop listening to Uncle Leon.”

Dowd concluded by attacking Mattis instantly for staying silent concerning the “ugly, hate filled, disgraceful” feedback which were made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

He ended the letter by questioning whether or not the anger Mattis is clearly harboring is “borne of embarrassment” resulting from his personal failures.

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on June 5, 2020. It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by permission.

