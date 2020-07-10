Retired Georgia professor says she was doxxed over ‘cancel culture’ opposition

“I’m glad I have yet to write my yearly check to you!!!!! As a UGA Alumna, I am disgusted!!!” Sullivan reportedly tweeted.

Sullivan told the publication that her frustration over the university’s announcement has to do with her belief in preserving history.

“Plaques could be put up explaining the person’s life and history. Good and bad,” Sullivan told Campus Reform. “We need to know history or we are going to repeat the sins of the past.”

A Twitter account popped up that listed her home address in the bio section as well as showed a pin drop of her home’s location coupled with Google street-view pictures.

“I hope you don’t feel uncomfortable in your house with your 2007 Honda Convertible,” the account posted, based on Campus Reform. That Twitter account has since been deleted.

“I was scared to death,” Sullivan told the publication.

Sullivan also found yet another Twitter profile that she described as a “troll account,” which responded to the University of Georgia’s tweets — among which claimed that Sullivan was “very racist and got what she deserved.”

Another comment posted by the “troll account” read, “I would just like to say that I am in fact a RACIST alumni and I hate what the school is doing to these monuments.”

“I support the white supremacist so they are big mad! They are important and I’m empowered by them,” another post reportedly read.

“This makes me look terrible! I didn’t tweet this! They did,” Sullivan said to Campus Reform.

Sullivan said she filed a police report with the Baker County Sheriff’s Office in Macclenny, Florida because of the threats she was receiving. She also submitted her driver’s license to Twitter nine times to be able to show that the other account was a “troll account.”

But Sullivan told Campus Reform that Twitter has never taken care of immediately her concerns.

Sullivan also contacted the University of Georgia, which told her that they can review any “investigative reports” that the police submit.

“I understand that UGA [University of Georgia alumna] desires to wait before investigation proceeds and arrests are made, but there is a climate on the UGA Campus that clearly protects such behavior,” Sullivan told the publication. Sullivan felt that the users “were very comfortable in tagging UGA” in the aggressive tweets they certainly were posting.

The UGA is apparently monitoring the specific situation.

Sullivan could not be immediately reached for comment.