Retired general says differences are not about annexation per se – Middle East Monitor

Retired Major General and former National Security Advisor Yaakov Amidror said on Wednesday that the differences surfacing in Israel are not about annexation per se, but about what form it may need, the Jerusalem Post has reported.

According to Amidror, the issue of annexation is political not professional, so there should be differences of opinion between the experts, who look at the threats and consequences, and the politicians with their different principles.

The former official said that the most dangerous decisions in Israel have already been made without consulting experts. He noticed that the late Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin did not consult anyone before signing the peace treaty with Egypt in the 1970s. Nor, he said, did his successor Yitzhak Rabin consult anyone about signing the Oslo Peace Accords with the PLO in the 1990s.

However, noted Amidror, the peace process with Egypt succeeded and the main one with the Palestinians did not.

When Israeli journalist Ben Kaspit suggested that some of the Jewish settlers think that Trump’s “peace plan” is good, Amidror replied: “They support the annexation, but they do not support recognising a Palestinian state. They believe that the price is too high. So their difference is not about the annexation, but about one of its foundations.”

The security expert believes that the annexation plan does not help Israel in virtually any practical sense, as it would not increase the life of the settlers who would become part of the Israeli bureaucracy, which can be worse compared to the current create.

Three problems are facing the plan, that he concluded: the reaction of the Arab states; its repercussions on the Israeli-Palestinian relationship; and the power of the Israeli army to deal with its new responsibilities.