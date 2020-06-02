Retired firefighter sees man fall into trench, helps with rescue

A retired firefighter was teeing off on the golf course on the Concord Country Club when he noticed a man fall into a trench at a close-by building web site and jumped into motion to assist with the rescue. Peter Fulton, a 35-year veteran of the Concord Fire Department, referred to as his former colleagues and gave the dispatcher particular directions on how rescuers may entry the golf course and the development web site. Officials mentioned his instructions saved as a lot as 10 minutes of response time. Fulton then discovered a hose, which he lowered to the man within the trench, who turned out to be a city well being inspector who was working on the web site. The inspector had fallen about 20 ft down, officers mentioned.The fireplace division arrived and used their tools to stabilize the partitions of the ditch to assist the inspector out of the ditch. He was then taken to Lahey Hospital for therapy of his accidents.

