Retail continues to charge back, this time in the U.K. But clothing, fuel sales lag

Positive news out of the United Kingdom: Retail sales have not simply rebounded from the scary program of lockdown; they have actually currently gone beyond the U.K.’s pre-pandemic-lockdown levels.

According to July figures launched Friday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), retail sales volumes grew by 3.6% month on month. That might be little compared to the 13.9% development seen in June and the 12% development in May, but those were boosts from an extremely low base, and July’s increase now indicates volumes are 3% greater than they were in February, prior to lockdown.

The pattern echoes that in the U.S., where retail costs likewise exceeded pre-lockdown levels in July.

“Retail sales have now regained all the ground lost during the height of the coronavirus restrictions as more stores open for trade and online sales remain at historically high levels,” stated the ONS’s deputy nationwide statistician for financial data, Jonathan Athow, in a declaration.

Indeed, online sales appear to be a prime motorist here, up 44% from the start of the year.

“The other side is sales at lots of standard merchants are still well down on pre-virus levels, and in reality the most current tramp …

