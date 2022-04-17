"Resurrection is where lordly love wins" ․ Catholicos of All Armenians | Morning:

On April 17, the Armenian Apostolic Holy Church celebrated the Feast of the Miraculous Resurrection of our Lord, Savior Jesus Christ.

On the occasion of this blessed holiday, His Holiness His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, celebrated Holy and Immortal Liturgy at St. Gregory the Illuminator Mother Church in Yerevan.

The Pontifical Divine Liturgy was attended by members of the Supreme Spiritual Council, benefactors of the Mother See, President of the Armenian General Benevolent Union Perch Sedrakyan, AGBU members, heads and representatives of diplomatic missions accredited in Armenia, international organizations, politicians and public figures, and many pilgrims.

After worshiping in front of the relics of St. Gregory the Illuminator in the vestibule of the Mother Church, the Catholicos of All Armenians, distributing his blessings to the faithful, led a procession of clergy to the Holy Tabernacle.

His Holiness was served as an attendant by His Holiness the Illuminator of the Mother See. Bishop Mushegh Babayan, Dean of YSU Faculty of Theology and Superintendent of St. Gregory the Illuminator Mother Church in Yerevan, His Grace T. Bishop Anushavan Zhamkochyan.



During the Holy Liturgy, the Catholicos of All Armenians addressed his patriarchal message to all Armenians, conveying the angelic message “Christ is risen from the dead.”

