Resuming talks, modifying borders as alternative to deal of the century – Middle East Monitor

The Palestinian Authority (PA) has introduced it’s prepared for “direct bilateral” talks with Israel and “limited” land change as alternative to the US’ ‘deal of the century’, information businesses reported yesterday.

The PA is “ready to resume direct bilateral negotiations where they stopped” in 2014, an in depth aide to PA Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh informed information websites together with AFP.

“If Israel declares the annexation of any part of Palestinian territory, this will necessarily mean the annulling of all signed agreements,” the PA wrote in a four-page letter despatched to the Middle East Quartet – UN, US, EU and Russia.

“We submitted a counter-proposal to the Quartet a few days ago,” the shut aide stated.

“No one has as much interest as the Palestinians in reaching a peace agreement, and no one has as much to lose as the Palestinians in the absence of peace,” the PA wrote in its proposal.

“We are ready to have our state with a limited number of weapons and a powerful police force to uphold law and order,” the PA defined.

OPINION: Annexation continues to be inadmissible, even by Israel

The PA identified that it will settle for a global power such as NATO, mandated by the UN, to monitor its dedication below any settlement reached with Israel.

According to the PA, the proposal provides an answer for the deliberate Israeli annexation of giant components of the occupied West Bank which is predicted to start immediately.

Meanwhile, the proposal accepts “minor, mutually agreed border changes based on the 1967 borders.”