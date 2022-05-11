Due to the relatively stable epidemic situation caused by coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, the existing restrictions have been eased.
In particular, from May 12, public catering establishments, hotel facilities, gyms, libraries, museums, theaters, concerts, cinemas and other cultural organizations will be recognized as invalid. :
RA ahealth care Ministry
