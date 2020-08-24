Restaurants seek ways to increase number of patrons inside before cold weather begins

Days after it was announced that New Hampshire restaurants can now operate at 100% capacity indoors while maintaining social distancing, restaurant owners say more needs to be done.>> Download the FREE WMUR appFor many establishments, the governor’s announcement did not change much. Owners are looking for other ways to allow more people inside. Despite the option to sit inside a restaurant, some continue to choose to eat outdoors, whether it’s due to nice weather or having concerns for their health.The announcement on Friday that indoor seating can operate at 100% capacity indicated a safer scenario for eating inside. But, with the six-foot social distance requirement between tables, many are not able to add more options inside.“We get a few more seats, a few more tables. But, we need something coming into the cold weather,” Tom Boucher of Great New Hampshire Restaurants said. “It’s going to be a very lean winter for a lot of restaurants.”The future of many restaurants depends on some more creativity.Some are interested in adding plastic barriers to seat people closer together, much like what stores have between customers and cashiers “There are a lot of discussions going on right now and to the governor’s credit, his office is actively engaged in a discussion about what things…
Most Popular
Lawmaker stumps postmaster general with postcard question
Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) questions Postmaster General Louis DeJoy as he testifies before the Democrat-led House Oversight Committee. #CNN #News
Binance.US Opens Doors to Florida Crypto Traders
Binance United States, the United States branch of significant crypto exchange Binance, simply revealed it would be making its services offered to Florida homeowners. According...
MAQB: Tom Brady already making Bucs teammates more confident
FLORIDA-- Yup, that's right. A great deal of Florida today, from Tampa toFort Lauderdale I'm concluding my camp trip, so...
Jemele Hill Claims ‘Nazi Germany’ Learned From ‘Watching America’
Former ESPN host and present The Atlantic reporter Jemele Hill required to Twitter on Sunday to insanely declare that the United States was...
Pigot can “remember everything” from his huge Indy crash
Driving the Citrone/Buhl Autosport-Honda run by Rahal Letterman Lanigan, he remained in 15 th on Lap 194 when...
SatPhoneStore Inmarsat IsatPhone 2.1 Satellite Phone Traveler’s Package with Travel Bag, Solar Charger, Extra...
Price: (as of - Details) Inmarsat IsatPhone 2.1 OverviewA robust handset, unrivalled battery life, excellent voice quality and the reliability you expect from...
Covid-19 reinfection: Hong Kong researchers report first case, but more study is needed
He had signs the first time around, but no apparent signs the 2nd time, the group at the University of Hong Kong reported...