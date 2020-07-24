Restaurants Near Fenway Park Prepare To Welcome Back Red Sox Fans – CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS)– Businesses around Fenway Park are drawing travelers and fans days prior to the adjusted season even starts.

“I think it’s been long overdue waiting for the season to start back up and I hope we can get a nice long exciting season out of it,” stated MikeTruchman

.

“It’s nice it’s really nice to see the city come back I hope we can stay that way,” stated Betsy Phreed.

Restaurants along Landsdowne Street are stockpiling and establishing to welcome back fans to the location. People can’t go inside the park, however they’ll have the ability to experience the buzz around the area.

“If anything is going to bring people out it’s the Red Sox,” stated Fenway Johnnie’s owner JohnCaron

.

Caron is developing outdoors seating ahead of Friday’s video game. They’re currently offered out and it’ll be their very first time back open in months.

“We weren’t surprised. That helped encourage us to feel better,” statedCaron

.

Eastern Standard Provisions is partnering with The Bleacher Bar for every single house video game to supply brand-new food products that will take your palate inside the park.

“People want to come down to this neighborhood for home games they can hang out outside, listen to the game over the loud speaker and just feel like it was last year,” stated Billy Moran of Eastern StandardProvisions

.

Landsdowne Street will be closed to traffic throughout each Red Sox house video game.