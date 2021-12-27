Restaurants in NYC experience a 46% drop in reservations due to Omicron variant
Restaurants in NYC experience a 46% drop in reservations due to Omicron variant

Bo Peabody, Seated Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, joins Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita to discuss how the Omicron variant is affecting high-end restaurant reservations and how restaurants are adapting to changing dining trends.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR