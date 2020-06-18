Restaurants and pubs will open their loos but marshalls will police customers’ use

Britons visiting pubs or restaurants will be able to use the toilets inside if they reopen but will need certainly to maintain social distancing, it had been revealed today.

Westminster Council said it can ‘see no reason existing toilet facilities inside licensed premises can’t be employed by customers’ when London’s West End reopens.

But businesses in the capital, along with further afield, will be likely to manage queues with marshals, who will police the use of indoor toilets to ensure social distancing measures are followed.

It comes amid calls for public toilets to be reopened to help seniors, mothers with babies and sufferers of conditions such as for example irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) get back to normality and visit shops.

A Westminster Council spokesman said: ‘The council has reviewed the federal government Covid guidance and can easily see no reason existing toilet facilities inside licensed premises can’t be employed by customers.

Pub chain Greene King revealed there will be new one-in-one-out red and green indicators at the entrances to the toilets so customers can flip the indicator with their elbow as they enter and exit, with toilets cleaned every 15 minutes

Al fresco London: Venues in the West End will be provided with permission to place tables and chairs outside on the pavement and even in the trail from July 4

‘On this basis the council will not propose to offer additional facilities at this time, however, should the situation change then consideration will be given to the provision of additional temporary toilets for patrons.

‘In this circumstance additional temporary toilets could be provided but please be aware that there would be a cost for landowners, business improvement districts or businesses allow this to take place.

‘Additionally, businesses will be expected to provide marshalling of queues and to promote social distancing measures.’

Although shops opened this week, many people are believed to have stayed away as a result of fears over a lack of toilet facilities.

Alison Reid, chief executive of The IBS Network, said: ‘Our members have told us that unless public toilets reopen they will still be not able to venture out.

‘Many people who have IBS need urgent use of toilet facilities when they are away from their home.Anxiety plays a component in the problem and can trigger a flare-up and not knowing where in actuality the nearest toilet is will exacerbate this fear.’

Sarah Hollobone, of Crohn’s & Colitis UK, said the lack of toilets were forcing potential customers with the conditions ‘further in to the shadows’ and heightening their isolation, despite their need to go out and shop.

Officials yesterday provided a blueprint for pubs, bars and restaurants to reopen with extra space for seating outside and temporary road closures to facilitate this.

Greene King announced a brand new ‘safe socialising’ layout to its 1,700 pubs as preparations ratchet around serve clients from July 4.

On its toilet policy, it unmasked there will be new one-in-one-out red and green indicators at the entrances to the toilets so customers can flip the indicator with their elbow as they enter and exit, with toilets cleaned every 15 minutes.

Westminster council has revealed that existing toilets should reopen from July 4.

The council is not about to install additional temporary toilets, but will consider this if needed – and said it would give the cost to landowners or businesses.

Council bosses also said all public toilets are open and operating normally except for the Broadwick Street site in Soho, with entrance fees temporarily suspended.

Areas hottest with tourists – including Covent Garden, Soho, Mayfair and Marylebone – are among those targeted in the ambitious plans, which will include extensive temporary road closures

They are aiming to ensure people can access toilets more easily, with additional staff deployed to monitor cleanliness standards and deter anti-social behaviour.

Meanwhile the Government has urged councils to reopen public toilets.

With the easing of lockdown measures, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden was questioned at the Downing Street press conference concerning the risk that parks and streets might be turned into cesspits if public toilets aren’t open.

He said: ‘I realize that the Secretary of State for MHCLG (Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government) has set clear guidance for local authorities that they should really be opening those toilets and I quite definitely agree with that.’

Despite non-essential shops being permitted to reopen and a possible boost for the hospitality and tourism sector from July 4, there may be issues for clients who want to spend a penny as not all public toilets are open.

It comes as some toilets in the Royal Parks are reopening.

A statement on the Royal Parks website says: ‘A amount of public toilets across our parks remain temporarily closed, but we have been now capable of gradually reopen them with additional public safety measures set up.’

Risk assessments and whether social distancing measures can be maintained will be among a number of the key facets for councils deciding about making public toilets available, according to the Local Government Association.

Birmingham City Council has said that public toilets in the city aren’t expected to open until July as contractors are awaiting a delivery of personal protective equipment.

Liverpool City Council said there will be described as a ‘limited number’ of public toilets located at train stations and at Liverpool One’s Information Centre, adding that how many people entering the toilets will also be limited.

The council also said the data centre toilets will be closed for short periods every hour for cleaning which will result in paid off capacity.

Public toilets are open in York complete with changes to the facilities including automatic flushes, automatic water and soap dispensers, replacing hand dryers with hand towels, and more regular and increased cleaning.

Users will see clear guidance at the toilets such as social distancing floor stickers, suggestions about how to wash hands or use hand sanitiser, and instructions on not touching surfaces or handles, the council in York said.

The MHCLG has said that while decisions to reopen public toilets are for councils, it encourages them to open ‘wherever possible’.

Separately, Mr Dowden warned the reopening of the British tourism industry could be delayed beyond July 4.

Hotels, campsites and guesthouses have been taking bookings from the beginning of the following month after Boris Johnson’s ‘road map’ for exiting lockdown indicated that the tourism ban could end then.

But with the deadline hardly a fourteen days away, Oliver Dowden yesterday evening said it had been still prematurily . to say whether Britain’s beleaguered tourist companies would finally be able to open their doors.

Officials also warned that there may be a ‘phased return’, with relatively low-risk accommodation like campsites, caravan parks and self-catering flats and cottages allowed to reopen before hotels and bed and breakfasts, which make greater use of shared facilities.

Ministers are expected to create a final decision in a few days on whether to give the green light for the domestic tourist industry and the wider hospitality sector to reopen on July 4.