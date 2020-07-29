Restaurant group installs ‘air scrubbers’

The dining establishments in Luzerne County included brand-new filtering systems to assist visitors feel more comfy while dining within.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa.– Kevin’s in Kingston is among the dining establishments in the Friedman Hospitality Group, now utilizing an air scrubber filtering system to assist eliminate impurities in the air and on surface areas.

We were at Grico’s in Exeter, another restaurant in the group, where we discovered everything about it.

With its signature separated cubicles, Grico’s Restaurant in Exeter appears well geared up to adhere to social distancing standards, however basic supervisor Shauna Strellish states it hasn’t been as simple as you may believe.

“We’re only at 25 percent capacity, so in order to survive on that, we had to do outdoor dining as well. It is extremely safe to be inside, though, right now because of the air scrubbers,” stated Strellish.

Strellish is speaking about this brand-new air filtering system that has actually been set up at all of the dining establishments in the Friedman HospitalityGroup Customers will not see it or smell it, however the brand-new system will be cleaning up the air they breathe.

“Air scrubbers are active pure technology, and they essentially attack any air contaminant and surface pollutant, 99 percent of them. So, where most air filtration systems are just attacking the contaminants in the air, this actually attacks the surfaces as well.”

Strellish states all the tables are sterilized prior to and after each visitor, however this is an additional action to make clients feel more comfy.

“Especially with everything going on, we’re just trying to keep everybody safe, so the air scrubbers really do help, and they’re installed in our HVAC system, so they get installed right in the ducts, so it’s actually great, we have three of them.”