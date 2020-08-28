Respect for national values ‘directly proportional’ to state and national security  – historian – Armenian News

The conservation of national values is straight proportional to the security of the country and state, Ruben Melikyan, the dean of the Yerevan State University’s (YSU) Oriental Studies Department, stated today, calling for a combined resistance to dangers versus the national identity and culture.

At a press conference of the civic group marketing for the defense of national values, he likewise worried the significance of legal efforts as a strong warranty versus possible infringements,

The historian pointed out 2 factors accounting for his option to sign up with the group. “The first is the national set of values, which has for centuries been a key groundwork enabling the Armenian people to resist, fight and succeed. And history has proven that at the crucial moments we showed commitment to the national set of values, our collective spirit secured a great success, resisting different challenges,” he stated.

Melkonyan included that his narrow speciation of a Turkologist was the 2nd inspiration motivating him to back the project. “It have an in-depth knowledge – beyond the level of rumors -that the founding pillars of our national set of values, including our church, family, upbringing, education, etc, are among the targets of Azerbaijan.”

The historian likewise called for an appropriate attention to direct and …