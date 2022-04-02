After the infamous agreement of November 9, 2020, taking advantage of the latest shocks in the region, Azerbaijan has resorted to new provocations against Artsakh and once again threatens the existence of the Armenians of Artsakh.

In recent days, the homeland has been sounding the alarm about the possibility of war. As a nation, we are in a crisis situation that affects the existence of our homeland. The borders of Armenia and Artsakh are subject to constant Azerbaijani encroachments. The aim of the offensive threats of the Turkish-Azerbaijani tantem is to suffocate Artsakh and push the eviction of Armenians. Moreover, on any given occasion, he continued his genocidal mania and carried out a program of extermination of Armenians. Moreover, not only the population of Artsakh is endangered, but the entire homeland.

In the face of all this, the Armenian authorities are constantly talking about the pro-Turkish idea of ​​a “peace era”. They consider acceptable all the Azeri and Turkish preconditions on the table. The only goal of the current regime, which rules with concessions and personal behavior, is the extension of power, despite the security and existence of the native people.

As a nation, Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora, today we are once again facing the imperative of overstretching our forces, so that we can carry out our patriotism with national resistance, taking over Artsakh and Armenia, and turning the wheel of history towards our achievements and secure development. It is time to put aside the shock and frustration of the last Artsakh war and to stand up for the homeland and all our martyrs who fell for it.

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Canada structure, with all its potential, stands by Artsakh and Armenia, by the Armenian soldier and the Armenian army. At this time of crisis, we express our unconditional support for the April 5 rally initiated by the parliamentary opposition of the Republic of Armenia and for all the resistance steps that have been unleashed since then.

Let’s restore and rebuild our victorious march, recording our clear NO to concessions and defeatist policies in all formats.

Resisting the nation, let us defend Artsakh, let us defend Armenia.

ARF Central Committee of Canada