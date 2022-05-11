The organizers of the resistance movement are registering an increase in the number of supporters day by day. Many who, for one reason or another, do not take part in the marches or are unable to join, take to the streets to express their support for those who have fought.

There are people, and there are many, who are indifferent to what is happening, do not accept the movement, do not believe in the sincerity of those who have come to struggle, or are upset by the temporary inconveniences, expressing their frustration openly.

During the march from the statue of David of Sassoun yesterday, Aravot.am asked Margarit Yesayan what interests people who take to the streets. “We give the citizens an independent and secure Artsakh and Armenia, to live a prosperous life, a dignified future, a sense of solidarity, love and faith,” the former MP answered.





Ashot HAKOBYAN