Residents told to evacuate immediately due to Edenville Dam failure, Sanford Dam expected failure | News

Residents in the Edenville and Sanford areas are being asked to evacuate their homes immediately due to a dam failure in the area.

According to an alert from Midland County 911, the Edenville Dam has failed and is breached.

Now Midland City residents west of Eastman, south of US-10 also need to evacuate.

All Midland Township residents on Ashby Road between Poseyville and Patterson roads evacuate now and take shelter at Bullock Creek High School.

Midland City residents looking for shelter can go to Midland High School located at 1301 Eastlawn.

Homer Twp residents on East Wheeler or North Homer are asked to respond to Carol Creek to be evacuated.

Lincoln Twp residents east of M-30 on any streets between Price and Wackerly must evacuate immediately.

Officials are asking residents to evacuate downstream immediately. Find higher ground as far east and west of the Tittabawassee River as possible.

Officials said Coleman High School is without power. Shelter is being moved to West Midland Family Center located at 4011 W. Isabella Rd.

US-10 will be closed in both directions at Sanford Lake.

Officials are asking that you only call 911 if you are unable to evacuate.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she’s planning to issue an emergency declaration this evening to ensure state and local officials have the resources they need to respond to the Dam failure.

“The State Emergency Operations Center is already activated and fully engaged in the response. State officials from multiple departments have been on-site throughout the day,” Whitmer said.

