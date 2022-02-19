Residents of a number of Donbas settlements were left without water as a result of the shelling of a pumping station in the Donetsk region, the press service of the Donbas Water Company reported.

“Today, the pumping station of the first ascent of the South Donbas water pipeline was located in the shelling zone, two transformers were damaged, the water supply to 4 filtration stations was stopped,” the company said.

It was noted that these treatment plants supplied water to Gornyak, Dobropilya, Mirnograd and a number of other settlements.