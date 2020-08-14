Residents of NH town concerned as hundreds are expected for religious retreat – Boston News, Weather, Sports

BRAND-NEW IPSWICH, N.H. (WHDH) – Residents in New Ipswich, New Hampshire are raising issues about a religious retreat arranged to happen this weekend.

The 10-day occasion, hosted by the group the Last Reformation, is expected to draw hundreds of from out of state. Nearby organisations and residents are concerned considering that the very same group did not follow COVID-19 procedures throughout its last occasion in Illinois.

“They reiterated during that meeting that this group would not be wearing masks or doing the social distancing,” a town authorities stated about the group.

An organizer with the Last Reformation stated the occasion has actually been burnt out of percentage, guaranteeing to stick to precaution throughout the pandemic and worrying that it is on personal property.

“You’ll go down and see our tent – there is a sanitizer. In our tent, there [are] chairs set up with social distancing,” the organizer stated.

7NEWS wasn’t permitted to go inside the big camping tent at the camping site, however Sky7HD flew over the occasion area.

The organizer likewise pressed back on claims that members of his group will head out into the neighborhood, possibly contaminating individuals if they have COVID-19.

“We go out on the street, but it’s not knocking on doors,” he stated.

” I currently got reports that they are approaching individuals in Walmart here, and in …