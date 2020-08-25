Residents of Florida can now trade on Binance

Binance’s recent announcement revealed that the exchange’s US branch will now start servicing Florida.

Until now, Florida was one of the handfuls of states that did not allow users to register on Binance.

Binance.US is now available in 38 states, with Florida bringing over 12 million potential users.

Global cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, continues to work on its worldwide expansion. Last year, the exchange launched its subsidiary in the United States, known as Binance.US — a compliant subsidiary that started serving Americans after Binance’s main exchange closed its doors to the US.

Now, Binance.US itself continues to expand and reach its goal of servicing every state in the country.



Binance.US expands to include Florida

According to Binance’s update, published yesterday, August 24th, Binance.US has just made important progress by including the state of Florida among its clients. Anyone residing in this state can now freely go to Binance.US’ website, register, and start buying, selling, earning, and trading digital assets.

The exchange’s announcement includes a guide on how Floridians can get started on the exchange, and it provides a step-by-step guide for registration and verification.

The new move joined Florida to an ever-growing list of states where Binance.US can be used. The addition of Florida means that Binance.US is now available in as many as 38 US states.

Binance.US CEO brings the exchange to her home state

Binance.US’ CEO, Catherine Coley, also spread the word about the move on Twitter. She noted that ‘Florida woman brings crypto marketplace to home state.’

Binance.US has been servicing the US for nearly a year now, starting in September 2019. Apart from the 38 US states, the exchange also services several of the US territories, including Puerto Rico. As for Florida itself, the state has roughly 12.3 million adults. While not all of them are cryptocurrency users, the addition of the state is an equivalent of adding Binance’s services to a smaller country. It certainly represents a major untapped market for the exchange and its ever-growing ecosystem.