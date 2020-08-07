Residents line up at post office after going without mail for weeks

Some people in the Baltimore area have waited two weeks or more for mail delivery.Residents in Dundalk have started lining up at the post office every day to try to get bills, checks and other important notices. They said it’s beyond frustrating to go to the post office and wait in a line day after day, especially for those waiting on checks that will help pay their bills.Kasandra Peros lined up with dozens of others Thursday at the Dundalk Post Office with the hope of picking up their mail. She has been waiting on her unemployment debit card.”We haven’t been receiving any mail at the house for like two weeks now,” Peros said. “Bills aren’t getting paid. My car insurance has been due. I got bills that need to be paid, and I can’t pay them because I can’t get my mail.”The problem stretches beyond Dundalk. WBAL-TV 11 News has received emails from viewers all over Baltimore City and Baltimore County with similar complaints.”I’ve been living on Dundalk Road for the last 30 years, and I’ve never seen it like this. It’s crazy,” Floyd Walker said.”Nobody seems to have any word about what the solution is. If you have a backlog of mail one day, why not get it out the next day?” said a man named Bill.Residents haven’t received answers. They said the U.S. Postal Service suggests residents sign up for…
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Most Popular
Why do we still have The Bomb? (Opinion)
President Harry Truman might not have completely comprehended the power of the atomic bomb when-- at his instructions-- the United States dropped 2...
Microsoft condemns Apple’s App Store policies
Microsoft is now rebuking Apple over its stringent developer restrictions and its stance on cloud gaming apps, which the iPhone maker does...
Rescue crews recover body of missing Lake George swimmer | Local
Rescue operations resumed Thursday for a missing Lake Georgeswimmer At least 5 rescue boats were identified in the water at around 6 p.m....
Beirut explosion: Anti-government protests break out in city
Dozens of individuals opposed near parliament inBeirut Protesters encountered Lebanese security forces at anti-government presentations in Beirut on Thursday. Officers released tear gas on lots...
Michael Beasley’s Roster Spot Uncertain After COVID-19 Diagnosis
Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Beasley has actually checked favorable for the coronavirus. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the veteran's status ahead...
Chinese state media slams ‘madness’ of U.S. tech purge By Reuters
©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo goes to a press conference in Washington SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Washington's strategy to prohibit...
Kodak PIXPRO Friendly Zoom FZ43-RD 16MP Digital Camera with 4X Optical Zoom and 2.7″...
Price: (as of - Details) Introducing the FZ43, friendly zoom from the new Kodak PIXPRO collection of digital cameras. Compact, intuitive and oh...
The mystery of Dr. Birx (opinion)
Initially, and widely, viewed as someone of experience, savvy and integrity, she currently finds herself in a crossfire hurricane, equally disparaged by President Donald...