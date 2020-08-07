Residents line up at post office after going without mail for weeks

Some people in the Baltimore area have waited two weeks or more for mail delivery.Residents in Dundalk have started lining up at the post office every day to try to get bills, checks and other important notices. They said it’s beyond frustrating to go to the post office and wait in a line day after day, especially for those waiting on checks that will help pay their bills.Kasandra Peros lined up with dozens of others Thursday at the Dundalk Post Office with the hope of picking up their mail. She has been waiting on her unemployment debit card.”We haven’t been receiving any mail at the house for like two weeks now,” Peros said. “Bills aren’t getting paid. My car insurance has been due. I got bills that need to be paid, and I can’t pay them because I can’t get my mail.”The problem stretches beyond Dundalk. WBAL-TV 11 News has received emails from viewers all over Baltimore City and Baltimore County with similar complaints.”I’ve been living on Dundalk Road for the last 30 years, and I’ve never seen it like this. It’s crazy,” Floyd Walker said.”Nobody seems to have any word about what the solution is. If you have a backlog of mail one day, why not get it out the next day?” said a man named Bill.Residents haven’t received answers. They said the U.S. Postal Service suggests residents sign up for…

