Residents in Melbourne coronavirus hotspots say they will IGNORE social distancing guidelines

Residents in a hotspot of Melbourne’s surge in of COVID-19 cases say they will disregard social distancing guidelines despite a massive testing blitz in the Victorian capital.

About 10,000 residents each day will be tested in the 10 locations around Melbourne identified as hotspots by a fleet of 800 crew in mobile testing vans.

Broadmeadows locals, however, are divided about whether they should heed government health warnings.

Some have expressed concern and urged fellow residents to maintain hygiene and social distancing precautions while others have described coronavirus as ‘rubbish’.

One man (pictured) said he has been out and about within the city and was still hugging and kissing people because he’s got not met a single person who has COVID-19

A son or daughter receives a COVID19 test in Broadmeadows. Victoria State Government Health and Human Services knocked on doors to check if people had any coronavirus symptoms

A coronavirus drive-through testing facility is seen because the state of Victoria experiences an outbreak of cases, in Melbourne, Australia, June 25, 2020

Speaking to Seven News one man said he’s got been on trips over the city and was still hugging and kissing people because he has perhaps not met a single individual who has COVID-19.

According to analyze about 30 per cent of coronavirus carriers experience no symptoms and therefore are unaware they have they virus but they remain contagious to others.

‘It’s perhaps not deadly, it’s like any virus … how come it matter? A person who’s 99 years of age is dying,’ the person said.

‘I’m perhaps not going to stop my very existence for coronavirus, I’ve surely got to work, I’ve got a company to run … just like everybody else in Broadmeadows.’

One woman said she was concerned but she was in the minority and had seen many people in the suburb ignoring health guidelines.

‘People think they do not get sick, but this is not a casino game anymore. They are hugging, they’re kissing, they’re too near each other,’ she said.

Other locals spoken to by the network said they agreed that ‘no-one listens to the rules’ and individuals were hugging and touching each other constantly.

One main said he thought the suburbs in the list of the city’s 10 hotspots were being unfairly targeted.

Another woman said she thought the cap on gatherings must have been left at 5 rather than increased and then decreased again.

The Melbourne suburbs identified as COVID-19 hotspots in a second wave of the virus

Victoria’s Deputy Chief Health Officer Annaliese van Diemen said on Friday that the community has to remain vigilant to keep herpes at bay.

She strongly disagrees with comments that everybody would definitely get the virus eventually and said that folks must maintain 1.5 metres distance and avoid touching each other.

The testing blitz being conducted in Melbourne was progressing well, she also noted, with a large number of tests completed on Thursday which will wind up over the next few days.

She attributes the current wave of infections across Melbourne to the ‘last few infections’ from the first wave which had a chance to lose when restrictions were relaxed.

Victoria’s Deputy Chief Health Officer Annaliese van Diemen said on Friday that the community has to remain vigilant to keep herpes at bay

A person wearing a face mask sometimes appears in Melbourne, Thursday, June 25, 2020. The ADF has been called in to help Victoria tackle its rising quantity of COVID-19 cases

Victoria’s active cases jumped from 58 to 143 in the period June 17-24, as the rest of the country combined only had a growth of 20.

Victoria has currently been processing 18,000 tests per day, but now 25,000 tests a day will be processed with the help of another states.

‘Whilst we will have this targeted blitz in those worst-affected suburbs, our over all statewide surveillance, the tests that we will do in non-hot-spot communities, will remain very, quite strong,’ Premier Daniel Andrews said.

A couple of ADF staff have been helping out at Victoria’s state control centre for several months, but the contingent will now drastically wind up.

‘Defence has been providing support to Victoria since April and I’m pleased we’re able to rapidly increase our assistance to help Victoria react to its current COVID-19 circumstances,’ Defence Minister Linda Reynolds said in a statement.

Paramedics perform COVID19 tests in Broadmeadows after Victoria State Government Health and Human Services people knock on doors to check on if individuals have any symptoms of and would really like a test, in Melbourne