Residents asked to wear masks, social distance to stop spread of COVID-19 | Local News

With Dothan house to 2 medical facilities, individuals from around the tri-state area enter into the city for treatment, such as heart and stroke care, Saliba stated.

“We want to continue to take care of them because they are your family, they are your friends, they are those that you know every day,” Saliba stated. “When you throw on top of (that) a pandemic like COVID-19 … it is a challenge. It is continuing to, increasingly, stress and strain staffing and capacity.”

While authorities stated capability is sufficient now, the concern over healthcare facility capability led local leaders to recognize areas for alternative client care websites– Surgery Center South; Eye Center South, and the Westgate Recreation Center gym– needs to the requirement occur.

Opening such alternative medical websites is a choice authorities stated they hope will not be required.

Saliba and Culver stated they comprehend individuals are feeling COVID tiredness and desire their typical lives back. But, Culver stated, the infection has actually ended up being a polarizing concern, and he stated he has actually seen tense interactions in between individuals who disagree about procedures taken to slow the spread of the infection or concern details launched about the coronavirus.