Residents are warned that missing non-verbal autistic boy could be in their beds

Temperatures dropped to freezing overnight and sparked grave fears for a teenager with with non-verbal autism who went missing on a Victorian mountain.

William Callaghan, 14, went missing when he ran before his family on Mount Disappointment’s summit about 2.20pm on Monday.

The boy was last seen on the south side of the hiking spot, 60km north of Melbourne, and was only wearing blue tracksuit pants and a blue hoodie.

An air and ground search started on Monday afternoon and extended overnight as emergency services, air and ground police canvassed the location looking for William.

Acting Inspector Christine Lalor said on Tuesday that William had not been located.

Inspector Lalor said it had ‘been a significant cold night so we do have to find William as soon as possible.’

She urged locals to ‘please check always their domiciles, check always their beds as well as check any outhouses to see if William is in those locations.’

‘William doesn’t verbalise so if anyone finds him, the easiest method to communicate with him is just to be patient and calm with him,’ Inspector Lalor said.

William has been described as very energetic and food-focused, and disappeared with no food or water with him.

Police believe he could have covered a lot of distance and said there is a chance he walked into a house and helped himself to food.

‘William is capable of wandering a fair distance. He does like water and food and there’s a chance that he could go into houses or places to seek food or water,’ Inspector Lalor said.

Inspector Lalor asked local residents to contact Triple Zero should they sighted William and to keep him calm and warm.

Senior sergeant Greg Paul said the freezing overnight temperatures had presented William with ‘life threatening weather’.

‘We’re taking out everything in an attempt to find this young fellow. It’s very distressing, demonstrably, for him, but for the household and the entire community.’

‘We’re hoping that he is hunkered down and he is sought what shelter that he could over night and found some insulation and we’re hoping we are able to find him this morning,’ Sergeant Paul said.

Sergeant Paul said the thick bush made it more challenging to search and spot an individual.

‘We know that it can be very difficult and take a number of years to find someone if they’re well and certainly lost in this sort of terrain,’ that he explained.

Sergeant Paul noted around 100 volunteers were trying to find William yesterday evening and 130 people in the offing to continue the search on Tuesday.

He said the massive search effort featured a variety of teams: ‘It’s a mix of four-wheel drives, people walking, people on motorbikes, horseback, you name it.’

There are no plans for the search to be stood down before boy is available, police said.