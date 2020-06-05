Resident loses legal challenge after complaining scheme could cause homes to collapse

A Euston home-owner has misplaced a High Court challenge to the HS2 challenge after complaining a proposed tunnel design could cause homes to collapse.

Campaigner Hero Granger-Taylor, 66, introduced legal motion towards the Government and HS2 Ltd, contensting proposals for a “three tunnel” design beneath north London homes.

She stated the scheme risked endangering native lives and properties because it relied on an professional report which warned of “catastrophic collapse” of a 119-year-old wall close to Mornington Crescent station and Regent’s Park.

However, in a ruling on Friday, Mr Justice Jay dismissed the judicial overview, concluding that he had not been persuaded the design was “unattainable”.

He stated: “It is impossible to accept that [HS2 Ltd] is so reckless and so wilful that it is dogmatically persevering with a concept that it does not believe can be delivered safely.”

“I cannot conclude on all the evidence that the Three Tunnels design is so inherently flawed in the vicinity of the retaining wall that no engineering solution could be found to construct it safely.”

Ms Granger-Taylor lives in a Grade II listed Georgian villa in Park Village East the place the disputed wall, which the courtroom heard has “suffered periodic movement and shows signs of cracking”, rests on clay.

In an announcement following the listening to, she stated: “Having lived in my home all my life, I’m absolutely conscious of its structural frailty, in addition to that of the 120-year-old railway retaining wall solely 17m away.

“I continue to be dismayed that HS2 Ltd and their contractors can show so little regard for the stability of mine and my neighbours’ houses, and of the retaining wall, that our lives may be at risk.”

Welcoming the result, a HS2 spokesman added that an “independent checking process” and a “rigorous design” will make sure the scheme is delivered safely.